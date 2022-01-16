iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.06. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iCAD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

