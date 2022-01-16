IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.89. IMARA has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,620 shares of company stock worth $657,580. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IMARA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 399,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

