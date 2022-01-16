Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

