Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $590.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

