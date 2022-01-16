William Blair Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.44 billion.

