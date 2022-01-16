FY2021 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Decreased by Analyst

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Silgan has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.