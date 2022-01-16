Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

NYSE:PNR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. Pentair has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,596 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

