United Airlines Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($14.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($14.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($14.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

UAL opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.