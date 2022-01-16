JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Sanofi stock opened at €90.62 ($102.98) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.61.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

