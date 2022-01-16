Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €60.00 ($68.18) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.02 ($69.34).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at €57.87 ($65.76) on Friday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($81.97). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.