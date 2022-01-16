Raymond James Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.