Insider Buying: BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Buys £239.76 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £239.76 ($325.45).

BRGE opened at GBX 628 ($8.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £633.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 692.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 677.52. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 514 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 732 ($9.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

