Mark Crawford Acquires 1,137 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,498.10).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 740 ($10.04) on Friday. Team17 Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 880 ($11.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 721.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 755.86. The stock has a market cap of £972.90 million and a P/E ratio of 43.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 823.88 ($11.18).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

