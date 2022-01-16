JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Insider Sells £21,300,000 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.89), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,912,718.88).

LON JD opened at GBX 193 ($2.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 583.33. JD Sports Fashion plc has a one year low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 547.50 ($7.43).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.