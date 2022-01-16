Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €36.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.63 ($51.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

