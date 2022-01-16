Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 999269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

