DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 577292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,525 shares of company stock worth $34,413,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after buying an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

