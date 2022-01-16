Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares dropped 3.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $83.77 and last traded at $83.79. Approximately 2,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 514,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

Specifically, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

