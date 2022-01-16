Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 19th (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Cytek BioSciences’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.74 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.