Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 19th (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Cytek BioSciences’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.74 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.