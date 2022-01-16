HCW Biologics Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCWB) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

HCW Biologics’ (NASDAQ:HCWB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. HCW Biologics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB opened at $2.22 on Friday. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

