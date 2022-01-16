REE Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 14,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 593% compared to the typical volume of 2,115 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REE stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

