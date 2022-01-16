Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Plains All American Pipeline Call Options (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 8,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 3,191 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

PAA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

