PAE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 put options.

PAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PAE by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PAE by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 772,978 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAE by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $930.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. PAE has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.11.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $689.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.13 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

