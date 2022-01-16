Abyss (ABYSS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $296,103.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $296,103.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABYSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.