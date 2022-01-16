Havy 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Havy has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. Havy has a total market capitalization of $17,551.70 and approximately $24.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00037269 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAVYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.