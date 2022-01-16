Enecuum Price Tops $0.0560 on Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $175,922.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,571,658 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

