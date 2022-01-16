XTRABYTES Reaches Market Capitalization of $185,281.04 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $185,281.04 and $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00199585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00214207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.