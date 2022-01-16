Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.35

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,106.17 or 1.00217761 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

