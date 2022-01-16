Bitcoin Private Hits One Day Trading Volume of $451.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.93 million and $451.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00333310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00088681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00125371 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

