VITE Market Capitalization Achieves $34.93 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $34.93 million and $3.66 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,030,460,357 coins and its circulating supply is 497,889,246 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

