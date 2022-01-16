Comparing Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) & Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and Esprit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 5.79% 11.18% 5.38% Esprit N/A N/A N/A

Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esprit has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seiko Epson and Esprit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $9.00 billion 0.78 $279.37 million $0.82 10.67 Esprit $1.18 billion 0.14 -$512.17 million N/A N/A

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seiko Epson and Esprit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A Esprit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Esprit on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

