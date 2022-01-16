Brokerages Expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NAUT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 423,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,387. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 161,978 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

