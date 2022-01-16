Chiliz Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $87.47 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,069,766 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

