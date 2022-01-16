Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $2.38 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00005539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $441.04 million and $35.50 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

