Pallapay Tops 1-Day Volume of $435,800.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $435,800.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00065326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00074556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.82 or 0.07697642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,796.94 or 0.99442626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 518,237,276 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

