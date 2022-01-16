Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.70 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.73 million and $6.70 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00065608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.06 or 0.07682854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.16 or 0.99406336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

