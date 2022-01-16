Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Tops $4.43 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $29.97 or 0.00069655 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and $285.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00065608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.06 or 0.07682854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.16 or 0.99406336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 147,799,573 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

