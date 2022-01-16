Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $61,640.73 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $61,640.73 and $42.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,426,188 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

