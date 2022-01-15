Bitball Treasure Hits Market Cap of $18.71 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $233,092.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $41.58 or 0.00096755 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

