Lotto (LOTTO) Price Reaches $0.0094

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and $1,203.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

