Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.0580

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $34,800.68 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00035646 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

