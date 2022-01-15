Celo (CELO) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Celo has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $75.18 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00011378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

