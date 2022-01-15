DiFy.Finance Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $449.80 or 0.01044336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $2.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DiFy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

