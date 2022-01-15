Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $56,443.40 and $4,397.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.19 or 0.07704062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,029.12 or 0.99903670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.