Bonk (BONK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.