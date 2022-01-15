Kalata Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,730.00 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $29,730.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kalata has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.46 or 0.07709329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,890.80 or 0.99522459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008301 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

