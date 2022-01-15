Method Finance (MTHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $264,287.26

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $264,287.26 and $199.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

