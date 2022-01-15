nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVN remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 99,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. nDivision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50.

Get nDivision alerts:

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.