Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 218.0% in December

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the December 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

GNENF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 6,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $23.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

