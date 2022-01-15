Curecoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $126.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,413,520 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

